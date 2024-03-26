Tributary Capital Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 185,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,102 shares during the quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Agree Realty worth $11,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADC. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 75.2% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,506,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $177,806,000 after buying an additional 1,075,648 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 6.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,644,530 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $854,518,000 after buying an additional 797,668 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 184.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 926,315 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,815,000 after buying an additional 601,073 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 11.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,313,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,195,000 after buying an additional 451,462 shares during the period. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 2,442.7% during the third quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 467,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,828,000 after buying an additional 449,167 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.83% of the company’s stock.

Get Agree Realty alerts:

Agree Realty Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of ADC opened at $56.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $57.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.52. Agree Realty Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.69 and a fifty-two week high of $69.26.

Agree Realty Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Agree Realty

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.247 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.29%. Agree Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.10%.

In other Agree Realty news, Chairman Richard Agree purchased 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, for a total transaction of $656,985.00. Following the acquisition, the chairman now owns 119,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,499,327.35. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Joey Agree acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $57.56 per share, with a total value of $115,120.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 557,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,112,896.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman Richard Agree acquired 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $62.57 per share, with a total value of $656,985.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 119,855 shares in the company, valued at $7,499,327.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 52,982 shares of company stock worth $3,054,557. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ADC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Agree Realty from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Agree Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Agree Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Agree Realty from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.61.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Agree Realty

About Agree Realty

(Free Report)

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that is RETHINKING RETAIL through the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading, omni-channel retail tenants. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 2,135 properties, located in 49 states and containing approximately 44.2 million square feet of gross leasable area.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Agree Realty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agree Realty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.