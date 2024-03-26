Thompson Investment Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 86.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,243 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Founders Financial Securities LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.2% in the second quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 3,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 6,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cadinha & Co. LLC now owns 6,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 5,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter.

IVE stock opened at $183.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s 50-day moving average is $177.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $167.68. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $145.90 and a 1 year high of $185.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

