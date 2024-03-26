Tributary Capital Management LLC Sells 5,222 Shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR)

Tributary Capital Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 282,164 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 5,222 shares during the period. Integer makes up about 2.4% of Tributary Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Tributary Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.85% of Integer worth $27,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Integer by 420.6% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 328 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Integer by 28.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 775 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its stake in Integer by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 840 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Integer during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its position in Integer by 66.6% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 1,461 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.29% of the company’s stock.

Integer Stock Performance

Shares of Integer stock opened at $114.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.89 and its 200 day moving average is $93.89. Integer Holdings Co. has a 1 year low of $69.40 and a 1 year high of $118.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Integer ( NYSE:ITGR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.05. Integer had a net margin of 5.68% and a return on equity of 10.80%. The business had revenue of $413.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $409.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Integer Holdings Co. will post 5.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ITGR. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of Integer from $125.00 to $123.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 16th. CL King assumed coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Thursday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $137.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Integer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Integer Holdings Corporation operates as a medical device outsource manufacturer in the United States, Puerto Rico, Costa Rica, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Medical and Non-Medical. The company offers products for interventional cardiology, structural heart, heart failure, peripheral vascular, neurovascular, interventional oncology, electrophysiology, vascular access, infusion therapy, hemodialysis, non-vascular, urology, and gastroenterology procedures.

Featured Articles

