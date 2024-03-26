Oak Ridge Investments LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Oak Ridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Equinix, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQIX – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 5,884 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Oak Ridge Investments LLC’s holdings in Equinix were worth $4,739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Equinix in the third quarter worth about $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the third quarter worth $36,000. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in Equinix by 92.6% during the third quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 52 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Equinix by 237.5% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 54 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in Equinix by 48.6% in the 3rd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 55 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Equinix Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of EQIX opened at $792.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.87, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $850.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $797.82. Equinix, Inc. has a twelve month low of $672.88 and a twelve month high of $914.93.

Equinix Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th were given a dividend of $4.26 per share. This represents a $17.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 27th. Equinix’s payout ratio is currently 165.28%.

EQIX has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Equinix from $875.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $785.00 to $767.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Equinix from $855.00 to $950.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $960.00 price target on shares of Equinix in a report on Wednesday, March 13th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Equinix from $788.00 to $781.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $869.00.

Insider Activity at Equinix

In related news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total transaction of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Equinix news, EVP Scott Crenshaw sold 460 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.97, for a total value of $383,166.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,034,548.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman Camp Peter Van sold 122 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $831.12, for a total transaction of $101,396.64. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 7,968 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,622,364.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,282 shares of company stock valued at $14,788,771. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Equinix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company . Digital leaders harness Equinix's trusted platform to bring together and interconnect foundational infrastructure at software speed. Equinix enables organizations to access all the right places, partners and possibilities to scale with agility, speed the launch of digital services, deliver world-class experiences and multiply their value, while supporting their sustainability goals.

