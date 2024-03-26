Simon Quick Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 8,270 Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 8,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Warner Music Group during the first quarter worth $26,000. Ossiam raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 1,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 3rd quarter worth $75,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Warner Music Group during the 2nd quarter worth $125,000. Finally, State of Wyoming raised its stake in shares of Warner Music Group by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.88% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Redburn Atlantic raised shares of Warner Music Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $36.27.

Warner Music Group Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of WMG opened at $32.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.49, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.47. Warner Music Group Corp. has a twelve month low of $23.62 and a twelve month high of $38.05.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.13). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 128.86% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is 77.27%.

Warner Music Group Company Profile

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

