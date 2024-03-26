Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 60.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,572 shares during the period. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $79,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 100.8% in the third quarter. Sightline Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 29,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,320,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Econ Financial Services Corp grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 152.8% in the 3rd quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 44,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,958,000 after acquiring an additional 26,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4,218.2% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,419,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,015,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363,488 shares in the last quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 33.9% during the third quarter. Peak Financial Management Inc. now owns 111,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,922,000 after acquiring an additional 28,187 shares during the period. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 86,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,811,000 after purchasing an additional 4,531 shares during the period.

SCHZ opened at $45.86 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $43.05 and a 52 week high of $47.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.29.

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

