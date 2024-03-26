Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC Has $83.26 Million Holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,131,952 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 48,340 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises 2.1% of Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF worth $83,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 505.3% during the first quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. VitalStone Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 3,300.0% in the third quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 9.1% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 3,132 shares during the period. Finally, Steph & Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $72.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $71.45. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $67.99 and a 1-year high of $74.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 6th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th were issued a $0.2023 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 1st.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

