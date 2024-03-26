Simon Quick Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC cut its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 49.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,027 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,997 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 18.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,182 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,378,000 after buying an additional 4,233 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $259,000. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $7,033,000. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $407,000. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ in the 4th quarter worth $558,000.

TQQQ stock opened at $61.99 on Tuesday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a 52 week low of $24.29 and a 52 week high of $64.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.12 and its 200 day moving average is $47.60.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.2151 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 20th.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

