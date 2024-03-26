Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 509 Shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC trimmed its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 509 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC owned 0.08% of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF worth $3,218,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SLYV. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 107,925.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 58,903,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,371,846,000 after purchasing an additional 58,849,352 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 1.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,666,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,625,000 after acquiring an additional 23,535 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,591,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,264,000 after acquiring an additional 93,764 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 41.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,302,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,346,000 after acquiring an additional 383,206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.9% in the third quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 979,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,894,000 after acquiring an additional 37,056 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Stock Performance

SLYV opened at $80.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.18. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a fifty-two week low of $66.47 and a fifty-two week high of $84.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.98 and its 200 day moving average is $76.64.

SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.