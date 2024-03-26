Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.01 Million Holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,031 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $2,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the second quarter valued at approximately $428,000. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.5% in the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 16,460 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,757,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 121.9% in the second quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 58,015 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,785,000 after acquiring an additional 31,867 shares during the period. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter worth $3,284,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials by 54.9% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $563,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of Martin Marietta Materials stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, CEO C Howard Nye sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $604.26, for a total transaction of $9,063,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,640 shares in the company, valued at $81,357,566.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760 over the last ninety days. 0.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $560.00 to $642.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $595.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stephens upped their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $575.00 to $605.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $564.85.

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Performance

NYSE MLM opened at $604.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $37.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average is $551.25 and its 200-day moving average is $486.58. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12-month low of $332.13 and a 12-month high of $617.08.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.96 by $0.67. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 15.77% and a net margin of 17.25%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.74 dividend. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.72%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.

Featured Stories

