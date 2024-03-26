Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOG – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,972 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,076,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF by 13.7% in the third quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 7,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,946,000 after acquiring an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the third quarter worth about $1,150,000. Cadence Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $831,000. Finally, Dunhill Financial LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $182,000.

VOOG opened at $305.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $292.79 and its 200-day moving average is $270.05. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $221.73 and a twelve month high of $308.84.

The Vanguard S&P 500 Growth ETF (VOOG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of U.S. large-cap growth stocks VOOG was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

