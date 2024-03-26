Simon Quick Advisors LLC Lowers Position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) by 2.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,477 shares of the company’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Procore Technologies were worth $2,940,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 55.5% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,174,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,874,000 after purchasing an additional 3,275,404 shares in the last quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 302.5% in the 2nd quarter. Cadian Capital Management LP now owns 2,773,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,084,166 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,141,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,886,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042,498 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 61.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,574,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,378,000 after acquiring an additional 980,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Procore Technologies by 28.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,024,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,035,000 after purchasing an additional 886,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PCOR opened at $81.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a PE ratio of -61.34 and a beta of 0.70. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.15. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.11 and a 1-year high of $82.42.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $260.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $248.20 million. Procore Technologies had a negative net margin of 19.97% and a negative return on equity of 12.26%. As a group, analysts forecast that Procore Technologies, Inc. will post -0.64 EPS for the current year.

PCOR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Procore Technologies in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Procore Technologies from $64.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.86.

In other Procore Technologies news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $8,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 532,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,619,920. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Craig F. Jr. Courtemanche sold 110,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $8,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 532,749 shares in the company, valued at $42,619,920. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 2,000 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.75, for a total transaction of $137,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,821,862.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 464,492 shares of company stock worth $35,306,704 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

