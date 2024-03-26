JUNO (JUNO) Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $112,397.65

JUNO (JUNO) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on March 26th. Over the last week, JUNO has traded 12% higher against the US dollar. JUNO has a total market capitalization of $27.75 million and approximately $112,397.65 worth of JUNO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One JUNO coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000492 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About JUNO

JUNO was first traded on September 30th, 2021. JUNO’s total supply is 110,520,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,509,430 coins. The official message board for JUNO is medium.com/@junonetwork. JUNO’s official website is www.junonetwork.io. JUNO’s official Twitter account is @junonetwork.

JUNO Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Juno originates & evolves from a community driven initiative, prompted by dozens of developers, validators & delegators in the Cosmos ecosystem. The shared vision is to preserve the neutrality, performance & reliability of the Cosmos Hub and offload smart contract deployment to a dedicated sister Hub.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as JUNO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire JUNO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy JUNO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

