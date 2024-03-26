Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,962 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 762 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $2,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Tesla by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 906 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $777,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Tesla by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,001,923 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,079,672,000 after acquiring an additional 164,789 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 396 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC boosted its holdings in Tesla by 33.4% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 3,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $3,844,000 after buying an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in Tesla by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 72,167 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $77,767,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Tesla alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $185.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday. Finally, Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $195.00 price target (down from $270.00) on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $208.04.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total transaction of $2,143,785.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.17, for a total value of $2,143,785.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 31,230 shares in the company, valued at $6,376,229.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 93,706 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.73, for a total value of $18,247,369.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,920,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 198,598 shares of company stock valued at $36,952,434. Corporate insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $172.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $549.79 billion, a PE ratio of 40.05, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 2.41. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $152.37 and a fifty-two week high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $190.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $223.41.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.03). Tesla had a net margin of 15.50% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tesla Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSLA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.