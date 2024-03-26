Simon Quick Advisors LLC Acquires 167 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,249 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,195,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Market Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC grew its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC now owns 5,029 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $921,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 648 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $496,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,080 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,042,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 0.3 %

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $200.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $191.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.89. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $203.92.

SPDR Gold Shares Company Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

