Simon Quick Advisors LLC Grows Position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,158 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Stryker in the first quarter valued at about $131,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 673,924 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $180,182,000 after acquiring an additional 9,026 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stryker during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Stryker by 21.6% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $817,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in Stryker by 9.2% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,140 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $839,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SYK opened at $351.34 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $133.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.89. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $249.98 and a 1-year high of $361.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business’s 50 day moving average is $341.02 and its 200-day moving average is $304.36.

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.00 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.79%.

In other Stryker news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,856,522. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Stryker news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,675 shares in the company, valued at $1,317,414. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total value of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares in the company, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on Stryker from $340.00 to $362.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Roth Mkm increased their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Stryker from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $331.52.

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

