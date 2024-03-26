Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Price Target Increased to $27.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Jefferies Financial Group from $22.00 to $27.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on ATXS. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Astria Therapeutics Price Performance

ATXS stock opened at $14.75 on Monday. Astria Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $4.26 and a 1 year high of $16.90. The company’s 50-day moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day moving average is $8.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $809.78 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 0.72.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.78) by ($0.08). On average, analysts anticipate that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Astria Therapeutics news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc bought 2,481,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares in the company, valued at $58,923,286.89. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Perceptive Advisors Llc purchased 2,481,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were bought at an average price of $12.09 per share, for a total transaction of $29,999,521.50. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,873,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,923,286.89. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher Morabito sold 9,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total value of $102,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astria Therapeutics

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG raised its position in Astria Therapeutics by 66,700.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,672 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 416.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,357 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its position in Astria Therapeutics by 34.4% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,492 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. AJOVista LLC purchased a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Astria Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $71,000. 98.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Astria Therapeutics

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

