Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $256,000 Stock Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 238 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quarry LP increased its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 282.2% in the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 204.1% in the 4th quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of Service Co. International by 33.4% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 663 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. 85.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on SCI shares. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Service Co. International from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $75.00.

Service Co. International Stock Performance

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $72.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $10.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.91 and its 200-day moving average is $64.56. Service Co. International has a one year low of $52.89 and a one year high of $75.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 13.11%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.65%. This is an increase from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Service Co. International’s payout ratio is currently 32.95%.

Insider Activity at Service Co. International

In related news, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of Service Co. International stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,590,270.93. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Service Co. International news, Director W Blair Waltrip sold 6,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.38, for a total transaction of $457,437.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 597,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,475,372.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Tony Coelho sold 8,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.39, for a total value of $674,740.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,590,270.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 202,675 shares of company stock valued at $15,066,906. 5.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses. The company also provides professional services related to funerals and cremations, including the use of funeral home facilities and motor vehicles; arranging and directing services; and removal, preparation, embalming, cremation, memorialization, and travel protection, as well as catering services.

