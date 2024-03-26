Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,794 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Vistra Stock Up 1.9 %
Shares of VST opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $72.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.
Vistra Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.
Vistra Company Profile
Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.
