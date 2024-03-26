Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $14.11 Million Stock Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Reinhart Partners LLC. decreased its position in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 22.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 366,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 108,794 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned approximately 0.10% of Vistra worth $14,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VST. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vistra in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Vistra during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Vistra during the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in Vistra during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of VST opened at $72.57 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89, a PEG ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.26, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.11. Vistra Corp. has a one year low of $22.67 and a one year high of $72.57. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.37.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Vistra ( NYSE:VST Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($1.02). The business had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 billion. Vistra had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 10.10%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Vistra Corp. will post 4.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 24.02%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Vistra news, EVP Scott A. Hudson sold 86,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total transaction of $5,114,019.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 254,932 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,069,030.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephanie Zapata Moore sold 98,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.50, for a total value of $5,734,170.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,470,448. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 257,285 shares of company stock valued at $15,404,397. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VST. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Vistra from $42.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target on shares of Vistra in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Vistra from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $61.75.

Get Our Latest Report on VST

Vistra Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.