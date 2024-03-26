Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 166,132 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 20.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 636,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166,132 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Avantor were worth $14,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Avantor by 84.8% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,165,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,612,000 after buying an additional 534,901 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its stake in Avantor by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 92,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,100,000 after buying an additional 4,679 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in Avantor by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 182,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,175,000 after acquiring an additional 4,609 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Avantor during the fourth quarter worth approximately $595,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Avantor by 24.5% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 23,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564 shares during the period. 95.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP James Bramwell sold 6,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $151,911.47. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 101,143 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,476,992.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE AVTR opened at $25.13 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Avantor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.63 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The firm has a market cap of $17.05 billion, a PE ratio of 52.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.37.

Avantor (NYSE:AVTR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.03. Avantor had a return on equity of 14.11% and a net margin of 4.61%. The business had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Avantor’s quarterly revenue was down 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Avantor from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Avantor from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Avantor from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen upgraded Avantor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $21.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Avantor from $22.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.14.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

