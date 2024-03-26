Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its position in Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Free Report) by 16.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 112,310 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 22,649 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $17,006,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AMG. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 275 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $44,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 1,193.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 388 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 104.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 594.3% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 486 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMG. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Affiliated Managers Group in a report on Thursday, January 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $185.00 target price on the stock. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $168.20.

AMG opened at $164.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $156.10 and a 200-day moving average of $143.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.42, a PEG ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.30. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $120.22 and a 1-year high of $165.09.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $6.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.03 by $0.83. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 32.71% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $502.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $524.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.28 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 21.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is 0.23%.

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

