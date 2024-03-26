Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Holdings in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 18.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,895 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 16,174 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.14% of Charles River Laboratories International worth $17,232,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CRL. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in Charles River Laboratories International by 105.7% in the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 144 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Charles River Laboratories International during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 259.0% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 74.7% during the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 262 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.91% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CRL shares. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.64.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Performance

CRL stock opened at $266.41 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.83, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $214.75. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $161.65 and a fifty-two week high of $275.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.07. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $991.25 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.98 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Charles River Laboratories International news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Victoria L. Creamer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $253.70, for a total transaction of $1,268,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,437,635. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,932 shares of company stock valued at $3,693,663. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

