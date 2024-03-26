Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Position in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its stake in Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE:LYV – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 48,076 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.09% of Live Nation Entertainment worth $18,881,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 86,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,676 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 112.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after acquiring an additional 99,340 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional bought a new position in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $212,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 8.5% during the fourth quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 15,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its position in Live Nation Entertainment by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 32,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,049,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Live Nation Entertainment

In other Live Nation Entertainment news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 1,001 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.50, for a total transaction of $100,600.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 59,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,967,087. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 2.85% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $124.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Live Nation Entertainment from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Roth Mkm upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $114.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Live Nation Entertainment presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $116.40.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE:LYV opened at $105.63 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $24.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.78 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.01. Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.96 and a twelve month high of $107.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.30.

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported ($1.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.13) by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. Live Nation Entertainment had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 118.42%. As a group, research analysts predict that Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Live Nation Entertainment Company Profile

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company worldwide. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues. This segment operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates and streams associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

Featured Articles

