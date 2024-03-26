Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 93,556 Shares of SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNC – Free Report) by 21.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 339,249 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 93,556 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.14% of SS&C Technologies worth $20,732,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SSNC. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SS&C Technologies by 202.0% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 48,001 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,933,000 after purchasing an additional 32,106 shares during the period. Heron Bay Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Heron Bay Capital Management now owns 262,922 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $16,067,000 after buying an additional 10,880 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of SS&C Technologies by 52.4% in the fourth quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,406,000 after buying an additional 7,912 shares in the last quarter. Klein Pavlis & Peasley Financial Inc. bought a new position in SS&C Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,388,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in SS&C Technologies by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 21,052 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 1,068 shares during the period. 96.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SSNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet raised shares of SS&C Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $70.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of SS&C Technologies from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of SS&C Technologies from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.44.

Shares of NASDAQ SSNC opened at $64.49 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $46.61 and a 12 month high of $64.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $62.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.79. The stock has a market cap of $15.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.06 and a beta of 1.43.

SS&C Technologies (NASDAQ:SSNC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.13. The firm had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. SS&C Technologies had a net margin of 11.03% and a return on equity of 16.74%. As a group, analysts predict that SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. will post 4.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. SS&C Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.34%.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software products and software-enabled services to financial services and healthcare industries. The company owns and operates technology stack across securities accounting; front-office functions, such as trading and modeling; middle-office functions comprising portfolio management and reporting; back-office functions, such as accounting, performance measurement, reconciliation, reporting, processing and clearing, and compliance and tax reporting; and healthcare solutions consisting of claims adjudication, benefit management, care management, and business intelligence solutions.

