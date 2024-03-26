Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 101,658 Shares of TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in TriNet Group, Inc. (NYSE:TNET – Free Report) by 32.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 213,525 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101,658 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in TriNet Group were worth $25,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TriNet Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,105,000. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 23,389 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,725,000 after acquiring an additional 5,379 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 477.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 38,297 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,637,000 after acquiring an additional 31,665 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of TriNet Group by 991.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 440,910 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,873,000 after acquiring an additional 400,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in TriNet Group by 42.8% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,518 shares during the last quarter. 96.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TNET. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of TriNet Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com raised shares of TriNet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of TriNet Group from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TriNet Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $119.17.

TriNet Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TNET opened at $131.99 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $121.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.62. The company has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22 and a beta of 1.09. TriNet Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.87 and a 52-week high of $132.97.

TriNet Group (NYSE:TNET – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The business services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.36 million. TriNet Group had a net margin of 7.62% and a return on equity of 87.97%. As a group, analysts anticipate that TriNet Group, Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

TriNet Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total value of $648,132.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,531,851.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other TriNet Group news, Director Wayne B. Lowell sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.22, for a total transaction of $1,222,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 84,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,360,100.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Alexander G. Warren sold 5,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.80, for a total transaction of $648,132.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 21,864 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,531,851.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 39,432 shares of company stock valued at $4,809,967. 40.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

TriNet Group Profile

(Free Report)

TriNet Group, Inc provides comprehensive and flexible human capital management services for small and medium size businesses in the United States. The company offers multi-state payroll processing and tax administration; employee benefits programs, including health insurance and retirement plans; workers compensation insurance and claims management; employment and benefits law compliance; and other HR related services.

Further Reading

