Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 745,299 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 89,399 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.96% of FormFactor worth $31,086,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in FormFactor by 10.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,087 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $130,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $767,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 1.1% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 41,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 8.7% during the first quarter. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 5,564 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $234,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in FormFactor by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

Get FormFactor alerts:

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

In other news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total value of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CFO Shai Shahar sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.51, for a total transaction of $445,100.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,075.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total transaction of $173,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,781 shares in the company, valued at $21,680,499.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,039,820 in the last three months. 1.03% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of FormFactor from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price target on shares of FormFactor in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of FormFactor from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.67.

View Our Latest Research Report on FormFactor

FormFactor Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:FORM opened at $43.84 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.97 and a 200 day moving average of $38.35. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.88 and a 52 week high of $46.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.04 and a beta of 1.18.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.09. The business had revenue of $168.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.49 million. FormFactor had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 2.43%. On average, research analysts predict that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

FormFactor Company Profile

(Free Report)

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.