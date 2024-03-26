Reinhart Partners LLC. Boosts Stock Position in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

Reinhart Partners LLC. raised its stake in THOR Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 296,045 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,849 shares during the period. THOR Industries accounts for approximately 1.5% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned about 0.56% of THOR Industries worth $35,007,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 290.9% during the third quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 258 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 123.6% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 275 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 889.3% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 277 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Smithfield Trust Co grew its stake in shares of THOR Industries by 127.2% during the third quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of THOR Industries during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.71% of the company’s stock.

THOR Industries Stock Up 0.7 %

THOR Industries stock opened at $110.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.79. THOR Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $129.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $114.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $106.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

Insider Buying and Selling

THOR Industries ( NYSE:THO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The construction company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by ($0.54). THOR Industries had a net margin of 2.62% and a return on equity of 7.28%. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that THOR Industries, Inc. will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO W. Todd Woelfer sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $383,295.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 98,347 shares in the company, valued at $11,309,905. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on THO shares. TheStreet downgraded THOR Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. Citigroup raised THOR Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $111.00 to $122.00 in a report on Friday, March 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on THOR Industries from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.00.

THOR Industries Profile

THOR Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company offers travel trailers; gasoline and diesel Class A, Class B, and Class C motorhomes; conventional travel trailers and fifth wheels; luxury fifth wheels; and motorcaravans, caravans, campervans, and urban vehicles.

