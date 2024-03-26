Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Shares Acquired by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,065 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vertiv were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRT. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vertiv by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 26,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $375,000 after purchasing an additional 2,756 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vertiv by 17.6% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 2,361 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Vertiv by 216.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 21,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $304,000 after buying an additional 14,886 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 66,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 18,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 450.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 461,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 377,884 shares in the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VRT opened at $81.97 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $31.31 billion, a PE ratio of 69.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. Vertiv Holdings Co has a one year low of $11.95 and a one year high of $84.75.

Vertiv ( NYSE:VRT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. Vertiv had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 39.46%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. Vertiv’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.47%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on VRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Vertiv from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Vertiv from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Vertiv from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $49.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Vertiv from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.38.

In related news, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,641,311.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO Scott Cripps sold 56,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.76, for a total transaction of $4,004,591.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Stephen Liang sold 306,196 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.24, for a total value of $21,507,207.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,641,311.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 5.62% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

