Simon Quick Advisors LLC Has $2.29 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 11,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 3,211 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 117,700.0% during the second quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,356 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354 shares during the period. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 110.9% during the 4th quarter. Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN now owns 426 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $297,000. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 30.7% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 338,045 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $59,746,000 after buying an additional 79,417 shares during the last quarter.

IWM stock opened at $205.51 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $161.67 and a twelve month high of $210.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $199.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $187.81.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

