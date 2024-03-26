Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $11.83 Million Position in UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI)

Reinhart Partners LLC. reduced its holdings in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI – Free Report) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 481,040 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 90,711 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in UGI were worth $11,834,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UGI. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,154,665 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,221,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150,654 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of UGI by 3.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,271,972 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $604,255,000 after acquiring an additional 781,929 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of UGI by 5.5% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,567,208 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $507,628,000 after acquiring an additional 974,540 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of UGI in the fourth quarter worth about $203,745,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of UGI by 4.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,137,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,477,000 after acquiring an additional 119,732 shares during the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

UGI Stock Performance

Shares of UGI opened at $24.00 on Tuesday. UGI Co. has a 12 month low of $20.19 and a 12 month high of $35.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59.

UGI Announces Dividend

UGI ( NYSE:UGI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.08. UGI had a negative net margin of 5.48% and a positive return on equity of 14.09%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. Research analysts forecast that UGI Co. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. UGI’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -68.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of UGI from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of UGI from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of UGI from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st.

UGI Profile

(Free Report)

UGI Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, distributes, stores, transports, and markets energy products and related services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: AmeriGas Propane, UGI International, Midstream & Marketing, and UGI Utilities. It distributes propane to approximately 1.3 million residential, commercial/industrial, motor fuel, agricultural, and wholesale customers through 1,400 propane distribution locations.

