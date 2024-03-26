Reinhart Partners LLC. Trims Stock Position in Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 231,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 65,343 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Ventas were worth $11,547,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VTR. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $41,000. US Bancorp DE grew its position in Ventas by 21.1% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 2,356 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Ventas by 90.0% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,247,000 after buying an additional 9,563 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Ventas during the first quarter valued at $271,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ventas by 6.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 14,712 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 835 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Ventas alerts:

Ventas Price Performance

NYSE VTR opened at $42.71 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.98. Ventas, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.33 and a 52 week high of $50.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Ventas Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 18th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. Ventas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,636.21%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VTR shares. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Ventas from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised shares of Ventas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $46.00 price target (down previously from $52.00) on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Ventas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on VTR

Ventas Profile

(Free Report)

Ventas Inc (NYSE: VTR) is a leading S&P 500 real estate investment trust focused on delivering strong, sustainable shareholder returns by enabling exceptional environments that benefit a large and growing aging population. The Company's growth is fueled by its senior housing communities, which provide valuable services to residents and enable them to thrive in supported environments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.