The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 319,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,287 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,412,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vest Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Vest Financial LLC now owns 392,769 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $12,820,000 after buying an additional 92,692 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 32.5% in the 3rd quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 99,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,857,000 after purchasing an additional 24,459 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 338,048 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,688,000 after acquiring an additional 47,184 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 212.9% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 827,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,708,000 after acquiring an additional 562,823 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Interpublic Group of Companies by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 792,531 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,714,000 after acquiring an additional 40,889 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,267,878.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $4,842,976.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares in the company, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew Bonzani sold 40,468 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,303,069.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,431 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,878.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 249,646 shares of company stock valued at $8,038,601 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE IPG opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.20 and a 52-week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. This is a boost from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is currently 46.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on IPG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group initiated coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.78.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

