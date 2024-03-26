The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its position in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 319,003 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 56,287 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $10,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 764 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. increased its position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 1,176.5% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 1,085 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Finally, Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. 98.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Interpublic Group of Companies stock opened at $32.46 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.13. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.20 and a 52 week high of $40.95.

Interpublic Group of Companies ( NYSE:IPG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.57 billion. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.02 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. This is a positive change from Interpublic Group of Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s payout ratio is presently 46.32%.

IPG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Interpublic Group of Companies from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Interpublic Group of Companies in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Barclays raised their target price on Interpublic Group of Companies from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Interpublic Group of Companies from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Interpublic Group of Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.78.

In related news, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $1,300,654.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, CEO Philippe Krakowsky sold 150,403 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total transaction of $4,842,976.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 415,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,387,987.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ellen Tobi Johnson sold 40,393 shares of Interpublic Group of Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.20, for a total value of $1,300,654.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,350 shares in the company, valued at $2,844,870. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 249,646 shares of company stock worth $8,038,601 over the last three months. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Media, Data & Engagement Solutions, Integrated Advertising & Creativity Led Solutions, and Specialized Communications & Experiential Solutions. The Media, Data & Engagement Solutions segment provides media and communications services, digital services and products, advertising and marketing technology, e-commerce services, data management and analytics, strategic consulting, and digital brand experience under the IPG Mediabrands, UM, Initiative, Kinesso, Acxiom, Huge, MRM, and R/GA brand names.

