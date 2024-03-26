Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 6,769 Shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA)

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its position in shares of Snap-on Incorporated (NYSE:SNA – Free Report) by 17.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,676 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,769 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.06% of Snap-on worth $9,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Snap-on by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in Snap-on by 3.1% in the third quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors now owns 1,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 4.5% in the second quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 2.9% in the first quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Snap-on by 57.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.88% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SNA opened at $292.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $15.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $282.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $274.42. Snap-on Incorporated has a 1 year low of $226.68 and a 1 year high of $297.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

Snap-on ( NYSE:SNA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $4.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.66 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Snap-on had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 21.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Snap-on Incorporated will post 19.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. Snap-on’s payout ratio is currently 39.68%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $336.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a research note on Friday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Snap-on presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $306.00.

In related news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total value of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 23,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $287.48, for a total transaction of $6,759,804.72. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 742,383 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,420,264.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Aldo John Pagliari sold 3,231 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.58, for a total value of $874,243.98. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,183 shares in the company, valued at $25,213,456.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,664 shares of company stock valued at $13,189,544. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

