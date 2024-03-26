Reinhart Partners LLC. Lowers Stock Holdings in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK – Free Report) by 20.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 75,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 19,459 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Stanley Black & Decker were worth $7,409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,623,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,603,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,774,661 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,785,161 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $949,648,000 after purchasing an additional 874,617 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 113,894.9% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,804,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $360,943,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800,671 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,385,536 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $254,322,000 after purchasing an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Stanley Black & Decker by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,216,968 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,659,000 after purchasing an additional 173,576 shares in the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SWK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $89.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $97.60.

Shares of NYSE SWK opened at $94.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.54 billion, a PE ratio of -45.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.33. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.27 and a fifty-two week high of $104.21. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $91.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 1.19.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. Stanley Black & Decker had a positive return on equity of 2.34% and a negative net margin of 1.97%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 4.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 7th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -155.77%.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc provides hand tools, power tools, outdoor products, and related accessories in the United States, Canada, Other Americas, Europe, and Asia. Its Tools & Outdoor segment offers professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, including drills, impact wrenches and drivers, grinders, saws, routers, and sanders; pneumatic tools and fasteners, such as nail guns, nails, staplers and staples, and concrete and masonry anchors; corded and cordless electric power tools; hand-held vacuums, paint tools, and cleaning appliances; leveling and layout tools, planes, hammers, demolition tools, clamps, vises, knives, saws, chisels, and industrial and automotive tools; drill, screwdriver, router bits, abrasives, saw blades, and threading products; tool boxes, sawhorses, medical cabinets, and engineered storage solutions; and electric and gas-powered lawn and garden products.

