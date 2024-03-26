Reinhart Partners LLC. Has $9.28 Million Stock Holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its holdings in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Free Report) by 45.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 45,729 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 37,685 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $9,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 77.6% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 151 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in Eagle Materials by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 3,793 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $632,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Eagle Materials by 0.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 12,674 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,110,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 1.7% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,421 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Eagle Materials by 31.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 96.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EXP opened at $269.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $9.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.92 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 2.61. Eagle Materials Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.17 and a fifty-two week high of $269.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.39.

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $558.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.23 million. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 40.05%. Analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.06%.

In related news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total value of $505,992.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,998 shares in the company, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP William R. Devlin sold 2,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.95, for a total transaction of $505,992.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,373,320.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Dale Craig Kesler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.60, for a total transaction of $1,078,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,498,716. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,444 shares of company stock valued at $4,414,889 over the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $170.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Eagle Materials from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. StockNews.com cut shares of Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Eagle Materials from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $232.50.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates in four segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

