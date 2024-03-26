Reinhart Partners LLC. Sells 26,441 Shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Reinhart Partners LLC. trimmed its position in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 116,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Loews were worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Loews in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Loews in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Loews by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 705 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Loews during the third quarter worth about $51,000. 58.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Loews alerts:

Loews Stock Performance

L stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a 1-year low of $55.04 and a 1-year high of $77.89.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The firm had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a $0.0625 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is 3.97%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Loews

In other Loews news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 51,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Andrew H. Tisch sold 125,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.04, for a total value of $9,130,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 945,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $69,087,513.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 7,325 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $542,929.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,851,645.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,563 shares of company stock valued at $10,052,551 in the last 90 days. 18.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Loews Company Profile

(Free Report)

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding L? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Loews Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loews and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.