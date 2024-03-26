Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Position Trimmed by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lessened its holdings in shares of Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,563,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110,241 shares during the period. Element Solutions accounts for approximately 1.6% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $36,187,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,719,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,523,000 after buying an additional 1,035,756 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,232,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,154,000 after buying an additional 798,662 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,138,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,756,000 after buying an additional 163,426 shares in the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 4,495,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,162,000 after buying an additional 110,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 47.2% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,403,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,362,000 after buying an additional 1,412,706 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Insider Transactions at Element Solutions

In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares in the company, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Michael Goralski sold 11,604 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total transaction of $269,212.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 143,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,327,947.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Carey J. Dorman sold 14,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.20, for a total value of $342,756.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 171,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,979,983.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 97,203 shares of company stock worth $2,255,110. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

Element Solutions Stock Performance

ESI opened at $24.89 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.41. Element Solutions Inc has a 1 year low of $17.08 and a 1 year high of $25.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of 50.53, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. Element Solutions had a return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 5.06%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $590.43 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.4 EPS for the current year.

Element Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 29th. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 65.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ESI has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their target price on Element Solutions from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. TheStreet upgraded Element Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on Element Solutions from $27.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on Element Solutions in a report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Element Solutions from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Element Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.60.

Read Our Latest Report on ESI

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.