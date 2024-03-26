Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) Stake Lowered by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. cut its holdings in Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE – Free Report) by 23.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 301,085 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,227 shares during the period. Grand Canyon Education makes up 1.7% of Reinhart Partners LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Reinhart Partners LLC.’s holdings in Grand Canyon Education were worth $39,755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 7,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 3,036 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 58.4% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 906 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 347 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Grand Canyon Education by 90.2% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 10,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 5,078 shares during the period. 94.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:LOPE opened at $133.76 on Tuesday. Grand Canyon Education, Inc. has a 12-month low of $99.65 and a 12-month high of $144.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $131.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.57.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Grand Canyon Education ( NASDAQ:LOPE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.05. Grand Canyon Education had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The firm had revenue of $278.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. On average, research analysts expect that Grand Canyon Education, Inc. will post 7.65 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Grand Canyon Education from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Grand Canyon Education news, CTO Dilek Marsh sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $198,975.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 25,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,405,656.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

About Grand Canyon Education

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. It offers technology services, including learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services, such as program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support services comprising admission, financial aid, and field experience and other counseling services.

