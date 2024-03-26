Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Shares Acquired by Ulland Investment Advisors LLC

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 94.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the period. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Generac were worth $216,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bartlett & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the third quarter worth $26,000. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Generac during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Generac in the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.22, for a total value of $576,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 577,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,561,441.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Generac from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Generac from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on Generac from $165.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Generac from $112.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Generac currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $139.79.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on GNRC

Generac Stock Up 1.8 %

Generac stock opened at $118.01 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $116.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $113.18. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.86 and a 1-year high of $156.95. The company has a market cap of $7.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.27 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 5.33%. Generac’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Company Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.