Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) is Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 53,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Skyline Champion comprises about 4.0% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Skyline Champion were worth $3,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. West Tower Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the second quarter worth $57,000. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $62,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 8,505.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,616 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the third quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Skyline Champion in the first quarter worth $160,000.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of Skyline Champion in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $61.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Skyline Champion from $69.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Skyline Champion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.40.

Skyline Champion Stock Performance

NYSE:SKY opened at $82.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $78.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.33. Skyline Champion Co. has a 52-week low of $52.12 and a 52-week high of $86.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a PE ratio of 23.52 and a beta of 1.53.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $559.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.20 million. Skyline Champion had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 10.19%. Analysts forecast that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.19 EPS for the current year.

About Skyline Champion

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

