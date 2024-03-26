Simon Quick Advisors LLC Sells 1,000 Shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Simon Quick Advisors LLC lowered its stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM – Free Report) by 36.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,776 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QCOM. Rheos Capital Works Inc. increased its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 36.8% during the third quarter. Rheos Capital Works Inc. now owns 157,900 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $17,536,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares during the period. HF Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the third quarter worth $629,000. DnB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 31.1% in the third quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 908,457 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $100,893,000 after acquiring an additional 215,522 shares during the last quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 5.8% in the third quarter. Sather Financial Group Inc now owns 327,547 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $36,377,000 after acquiring an additional 18,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of QUALCOMM by 24.2% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 39,460 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $4,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,682 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded QUALCOMM from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley downgraded QUALCOMM from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $119.00 to $132.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on QUALCOMM from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, QUALCOMM presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.71.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total transaction of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,200 shares in the company, valued at $2,747,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CTO James H. Thompson sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.39, for a total value of $1,275,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 269,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,018,245.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Cristiano R. Amon sold 8,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.60, for a total value of $1,373,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,747,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 34,360 shares of company stock worth $5,457,048. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

QUALCOMM Stock Performance

Shares of QCOM opened at $167.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.78. The stock has a market cap of $186.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.41. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 52 week low of $101.47 and a 52 week high of $177.59.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The wireless technology company reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.43. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 38.06% and a net margin of 21.39%. The firm had revenue of $9.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.50 billion. On average, analysts expect that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.67 EPS for the current year.

QUALCOMM Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 28th. QUALCOMM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.38%.

QUALCOMM Company Profile

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

