Ladder Capital Corp to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.23 (NYSE:LADR)

Ladder Capital Corp (NYSE:LADR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.23 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ladder Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years. Ladder Capital has a payout ratio of 68.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Ladder Capital to earn $1.16 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.92 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 79.3%.

LADR opened at $11.08 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 64.38, a quick ratio of 64.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.47. Ladder Capital has a 1-year low of $8.77 and a 1-year high of $12.00. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 13.65 and a beta of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.81.

Ladder Capital ( NYSE:LADR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $121.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.22 million. Ladder Capital had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.70%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ladder Capital will post 1.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LADR shares. TheStreet cut shares of Ladder Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Ladder Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.00.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Ladder Capital by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,206,155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,983,000 after purchasing an additional 81,521 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,956,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $108,024,000 after acquiring an additional 158,415 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ladder Capital by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,487,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $37,838,000 after acquiring an additional 566,610 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,703,267 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,404,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Ladder Capital by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,691,999 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,818,000 after buying an additional 9,245 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.25% of the company’s stock.

Ladder Capital Corp operates as an internally-managed real estate investment trust in the United States. It operates through three segments: Loans, Securities, and Real Estate. The Loans segment originates conduit first mortgage loans that are secured by cash-flowing commercial real estate; and originates and invests in balance sheet first mortgage loans secured by commercial real estate properties that are undergoing transition, including lease-up, sell-out, and renovation or repositioning.

