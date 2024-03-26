Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.04

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -30.4% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Research analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

PGRE opened at $4.58 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 4.61 and a quick ratio of 4.61. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.67 and its 200 day moving average is $4.76. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $4.06 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $995.37 million, a P/E ratio of -3.79, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.22.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 1,304 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 1,706 shares in the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Paramount Group by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares during the period. 65.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Paramount Group from an “underperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 18th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Paramount Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.60.

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

