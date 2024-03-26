Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.

Invitation Homes Stock Performance

INVH opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Invitation Homes (NYSE:INVHGet Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.23). Invitation Homes had a return on equity of 5.06% and a net margin of 21.34%. The firm had revenue of $624.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.51 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Invitation Homes will post 1.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.

Invitation Homes Company Profile

Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.

