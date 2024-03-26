Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.28

Invitation Homes Inc. (NYSE:INVH – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.28 per share on Friday, April 19th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.
Invitation Homes has increased its dividend payment by an average of 30.1% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 6 consecutive years. Invitation Homes has a payout ratio of 147.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Invitation Homes to earn $1.90 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.12 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.9%.
Invitation Homes Stock Performance
INVH opened at $34.42 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.93, a PEG ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.94. Invitation Homes has a twelve month low of $28.49 and a twelve month high of $36.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $33.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.
Insider Activity
In related news, CFO Jonathan S. Olsen sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.75, for a total value of $347,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 37,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,287,035.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of Invitation Homes
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Invitation Homes in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its position in Invitation Homes by 117.4% during the 4th quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 1,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 588 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Invitation Homes by 848.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 2,103 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Invitation Homes during the 2nd quarter worth $100,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.79% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “in-line” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Invitation Homes from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of Invitation Homes in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.79.
Invitation Homes Company Profile
Invitation Homes, an S&P 500 company, is the nation's premier single-family home leasing company, meeting changing lifestyle demands by providing access to high-quality, updated homes with valued features such as close proximity to jobs and access to good schools. The company's mission, "Together with you, we make a house a home," reflects its commitment to providing homes where individuals and families can thrive and high-touch service that continuously enhances residents' living experiences.
