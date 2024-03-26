Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.13.

Get Intuit alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU

Intuit Stock Performance

INTU opened at $639.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $178.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit has a 1 year low of $400.22 and a 1 year high of $671.01. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $644.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $585.65.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $467,852,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.