Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by BMO Capital Markets

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at BMO Capital Markets in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $700.00 target price on the software maker’s stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective points to a potential upside of 9.53% from the company’s previous close.
Several other analysts have also recently commented on INTU. Barclays increased their target price on Intuit from $735.00 to $745.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Intuit from $600.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Intuit from $670.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $775.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $644.13.
Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on INTU
Intuit Stock Performance
Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The software maker reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.33. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.51% and a net margin of 18.35%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 earnings per share. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intuit will post 11.27 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Intuit news, CAO Lauren D. Hotz sold 745 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $655.13, for a total value of $488,071.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,313.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 34,260 shares of company stock valued at $20,667,475 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intuit
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $2,101,848,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 173.0% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,687,583 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,304,850,000 after purchasing an additional 2,336,654 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 118,345.5% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,088,194 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $812,767,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Intuit by 42.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,444,913 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,340,830,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lone Pine Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the 4th quarter valued at $467,852,000. 83.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Intuit Company Profile
Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Intuit
- Breakout Stocks: What They Are and How to Identify Them
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
- Stock Sentiment Analysis: How it Works
- Micron Technology Results Proves AI is Driving Storage Demand
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Tesla Is the Analyst’s Most Downgraded Stock: How Low Can It Go?
Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.