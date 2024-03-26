SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) to Issue $0.25 Monthly Dividend

SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.25 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

SL Green Realty has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.0% per year over the last three years. SL Green Realty has a dividend payout ratio of -185.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Analysts expect SL Green Realty to earn $5.11 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.7%.

Shares of NYSE SLG opened at $52.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. SL Green Realty has a 12 month low of $19.50 and a 12 month high of $55.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.70. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $47.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SLG. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of SL Green Realty from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of SL Green Realty to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of SL Green Realty in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.42.

In other news, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,886 shares in the company, valued at $325,363.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Carol N. Brown sold 5,118 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.37, for a total transaction of $227,085.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Betsy S. Atkins sold 9,894 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.25, for a total transaction of $467,491.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,363.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SLG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,291 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.8% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 37,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,006,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 55,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,877,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 0.9% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 41,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,913,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its stake in SL Green Realty by 2.4% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 18,163 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. 89.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

3SL Green Realty Corp., Manhattan’s largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of June 30, 2022, SL Green held interests in 64 buildings totaling 34.4 million square feet.

