McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.

McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5 %

TSE:MCB opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.

McCoy Global Company Profile

McCoy Global Inc provides equipment and technologies to support tubular running operations that enhance wellbore integrity and assist with collecting critical data for the energy industry primarily in Canada. The company designs, produces, and distributes capital equipment to support wellbore integrity; and supports capital equipment sales through aftermarket products and services, such as technical support, consumables, and replacement parts.

