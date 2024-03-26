McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.02 Per Share

McCoy Global Inc. (TSE:MCB – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Sunday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This is a positive change from McCoy Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
McCoy Global Trading Up 0.5 %
TSE:MCB opened at C$1.93 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.99. McCoy Global has a 52 week low of C$1.27 and a 52 week high of C$2.46. The firm has a market capitalization of C$52.01 million, a P/E ratio of 8.35 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$2.14 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.86.
McCoy Global Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than McCoy Global
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- UiPath Cuts Q1 and Raises Full Year Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for McCoy Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McCoy Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.