Ralph Lauren Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.75 (NYSE:RL)

Ralph Lauren Co. (NYSE:RL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of 0.75 per share by the textile maker on Friday, April 12th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Ralph Lauren has raised its dividend by an average of 63.4% per year over the last three years. Ralph Lauren has a dividend payout ratio of 23.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Ralph Lauren to earn $11.20 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.8%.

Ralph Lauren Stock Up 0.5 %

RL stock opened at $183.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $168.64 and a 200 day moving average of $140.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Ralph Lauren has a 52 week low of $103.17 and a 52 week high of $192.03.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ralph Lauren ( NYSE:RL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The textile maker reported $4.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.64. The company had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. Ralph Lauren had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ralph Lauren will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on RL shares. Raymond James raised their price target on Ralph Lauren from $135.00 to $154.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target (up previously from $165.00) on shares of Ralph Lauren in a report on Thursday, February 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Ralph Lauren from $132.00 to $151.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Ralph Lauren from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Ralph Lauren from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.64.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ralph Lauren

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RL. Creative Planning bought a new position in Ralph Lauren in the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $217,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $216,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Ralph Lauren in the 3rd quarter valued at $207,000. Institutional investors own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

About Ralph Lauren

Ralph Lauren Corporation designs, markets, and distributes lifestyle products in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers apparel, including a range of men's, women's, and children's clothing; footwear and accessories, which comprise casual shoes, dress shoes, boots, sneakers, sandals, eyewear, watches, fashion and fine jewelry, scarves, hats, gloves, and umbrellas, as well as leather goods, such as handbags, luggage, small leather goods, and belts; home products consisting of bed and bath lines, furniture, fabric and wallcoverings, lighting, tabletop, kitchen linens, floor coverings, and giftware; and fragrances.

