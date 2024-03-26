Surge Energy Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.04 (TSE:SGY)

Surge Energy Inc. (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Surge Energy Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of SGY opened at C$7.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of C$770.44 million, a P/E ratio of 4.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.66. Surge Energy has a twelve month low of C$5.89 and a twelve month high of C$9.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$6.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$7.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.44.

Surge Energy (TSE:SGY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C($0.29) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.53). The company had revenue of C$168.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$179.30 million. Surge Energy had a return on equity of 1.87% and a net margin of 2.82%. As a group, analysts expect that Surge Energy will post 0.829932 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Jared Andrew Renton Ducs sold 3,933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.42, for a total value of C$29,182.86. 1.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$12.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. ATB Capital reduced their price target on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$10.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Surge Energy and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$13.00 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.03.

Surge Energy Inc explores, develops, and produces oil and gas in western Canada. It holds interest in the Sparky properties located between Provost and Wainwright in eastern Alberta and western Saskatchewan; the Southeast Saskatchewan properties are located in the Southeast corner of the Province; the Carbonates properties located in the Northern Alberta; the Valhalla/Wembley property located in northwestern Alberta; the Shaunavon properties located to the southwest of Swift Current, Saskatchewan; the Manitoba properties located in the west of Brandon, Manitoba; and the Minors properties located across the Alberta and Saskatchewan.

